NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / GoDaddy
Photo: Jaqi Thompson - The Furlough Cheesecake | THEFURLOUGHCHEESECAKE.COM

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report

Content Safety

We target harmful content while creating space for varying ideas.

We believe that freedom of expression and the diversity of ideas are fundamental aspects of healthy societies and economies. We also recognize that digital organizations have a responsibility to properly respond to harmful content. As such, we take complaints and feedback from our stakeholders seriously. Receiving feedback doesn't just foster trust between GoDaddy and our customers and users. It also allows us to improve our products and services.

We outline our content safety philosophy in our Trust Center, with specific policies identified in our Universal Terms of Service (UTOS).

Examples of harmful content that violate our policies and UTOS include promoting, encouraging or engaging in violence or any illegal activity, such as the exploitation of children, the promotion of terrorism, the sale of prescription medicine without a valid prescription or any fraudulent activity. This is not an exhaustive list, and to ensure we address new challenges in this sector, we periodically review our UTOS and policies.

When our dedicated Content Safety team receives a complaint, they review it carefully to determine whether it violates GoDaddy's policies and/or UTOS. If a violation is found, the team determines the appropriate response, which may include suspension, termination or other actions, as needed. Last year, our dedicated Content Safety team received nearly 16,000 complaints. The average response time for a complaint was 38 hours.

In 2022, we achieved a significant content safety milestone by transitioning to a new internal
tool that enables greater insights into statistics and trends. We also made a dedicated effort to streamline and improve our content input stream and content safety process.

About This Report
Unless otherwise noted, the GoDaddy 2022 Sustainability Report outlines our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector.

GoDaddy is committed to regular, transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and to that end, we will share updates on an ongoing basis through our website and will continue to publish an annual Sustainability Report.

To learn more, please read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

