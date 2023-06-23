NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Leidos



Photo: Jay Townsend

Leidos jumped to No. 115 on Forbes' sixth-annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Diversity, climbing 372 places from its previous spot.

The company ranks No. 10 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services industry category.

Why you should know: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is an integral part of our business at Leidos.

Methodology: The rankings are based on survey data from more than 45,000 workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their company and others on well they embrace diversity of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ equality and general diversity.

Leidos' steep climb reflects many renewed efforts by the company to embrace and celebrate DEI:

Maureen Waterston, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), is especially proud that the company earns consistently high marks on diversity and inclusion in its annual Employee Engagement Survey. Waterston said results from this year's survey show Leidos exceeds benchmarks across many categories including diversity and inclusion.

Tashi Carper, Leidos Director of DEI, said Leidos offers many educational and employee resources to help advance inclusive culture, and has recently increased efforts to ensure its HR policies and practices promote diversity.

Leaders participate in an Inclusive Learning Program to promote the continued immersion of inclusion within the Leidos culture.

Leidos launched an internal name pronunciation tool which is easily accessible to all employees.

From the sources:

"Our objective is a culture that attracts a vast array of the best talent, values diversity of experiences and embraces different perspectives in pursuit of the innovative ideas that power our competitive advantage," Waterston said. "When you really think about it, diversity is the one thing we all have in common. It's going to take the effort and contributions of every member of our workforce to build and sustain an inclusive workspace. I look forward to continuing on this remarkable journey at Leidos."

"At Leidos, we are striving for inclusion and equity excellence," Carper said. "It cannot be the sole burden of a faithful few to achieve this. It is going to take all of us, treating everyone as they wish to be treated, and ensuring equitable treatment in our decisions and practices. Every day."

It's the latest in a long line of prominent recognitions for Leidos, which was also recently named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes.

