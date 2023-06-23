Leidos Climbs Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Leidos
72a05f08-fc48-4020-9ba5-fa84ad2637b8.jpg

Photo: Jay Townsend

Leidos jumped to No. 115 on Forbes' sixth-annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Diversity, climbing 372 places from its previous spot.

The company ranks No. 10 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services industry category.

Why you should know: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is an integral part of our business at Leidos.

Methodology: The rankings are based on survey data from more than 45,000 workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their company and others on well they embrace diversity of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ equality and general diversity.

Leidos' steep climb reflects many renewed efforts by the company to embrace and celebrate DEI:

  • Maureen Waterston, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), is especially proud that the company earns consistently high marks on diversity and inclusion in its annual Employee Engagement Survey. Waterston said results from this year's survey show Leidos exceeds benchmarks across many categories including diversity and inclusion.
  • Tashi Carper, Leidos Director of DEI, said Leidos offers many educational and employee resources to help advance inclusive culture, and has recently increased efforts to ensure its HR policies and practices promote diversity.
  • Leaders participate in an Inclusive Learning Program to promote the continued immersion of inclusion within the Leidos culture.
  • Leidos launched an internal name pronunciation tool which is easily accessible to all employees.

From the sources:

  • "Our objective is a culture that attracts a vast array of the best talent, values diversity of experiences and embraces different perspectives in pursuit of the innovative ideas that power our competitive advantage," Waterston said. "When you really think about it, diversity is the one thing we all have in common. It's going to take the effort and contributions of every member of our workforce to build and sustain an inclusive workspace. I look forward to continuing on this remarkable journey at Leidos."
  • "At Leidos, we are striving for inclusion and equity excellence," Carper said. "It cannot be the sole burden of a faithful few to achieve this. It is going to take all of us, treating everyone as they wish to be treated, and ensuring equitable treatment in our decisions and practices. Every day."

It's the latest in a long line of prominent recognitions for Leidos, which was also recently named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes.

Please contact the Leidos media relations team for more information.

Related:

Author
Brandon Buckner, Sr. Editor
Brandon is a writer based in the Washington, D.C. area. He loves to cover emerging technology and its power to improve society.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Leidos



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761780/Leidos-Climbs-Forbes-List-of-Americas-Best-Employers-for-Diversity

img.ashx?id=761780

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.