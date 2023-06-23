NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Eneti Inc. (: NETI)

Eneti has agreed to merge with Cadeler. Under the proposed transaction, Eneti shareholders will receive 3.409 shares of Cadeler per share.

Surface Oncology, Inc. ( SURF)

Surface Oncology has agreed to merge with Coherus BioSciences. Under the proposed transaction, Surface Oncology shareholders will receive $5.28 in cash per share.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Novartis AG. Under the proposed transaction, Chinook shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash per share.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (: NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has agreed to merge with Patterson-UTI Energy. Under the proposed transaction, NexTier Oilfield shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock per share.

