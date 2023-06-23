Freedom Holding Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notification of Noncompliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

44 minutes ago
Freedom Holding Corp. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRHC), a diversified multi-national financial services firm, announced today that on June 15, 2023, the Company received a letter (the “Non-Compliance Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Nasdaq Listing Rule”) as a result of its failure to have timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the “Fiscal 2023 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Non-Compliance Letter provides the Company with 60 calendar days, or until August 14, 2023, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance in accordance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. If the Company’s plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days, or until December 12, 2023, for the Company to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a). The Non-Compliance Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company has been working diligently to complete the procedures relating to its year-end reporting process that are necessary for completion of the audit of its financial statements and expects to file the Fiscal 2023 10-K with the SEC as soon as practicable within the 60-day period to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including with respect to the Company’s anticipated filing of the Fiscal 2023 10-K. No assurance can be given that the Fiscal 2023 10-K will be filed within 60 days, or that Nasdaq will continue to list the Company’s common stock. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports and filings with SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

