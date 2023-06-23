NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Alkermes

On Monday we commemorate Juneteenth - also known as Freedom Day - the anniversary of the freeing of the last enslaved Black Americans, which took place on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It is also a day to reflect on the impact - both short and long term-- of slavery, systemic racism and discrimination on our communities and how we can be part of a more equitable future.

Alkermes' U.S. offices will be closed on Juneteenth (Monday June 19th) and we are encouraging our employees to take time out to learn about, reflect on and celebrate the critical contributions of Black Americans to our country.

Diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIB) is an important aspect of our culture and critical to our ongoing success. We embrace these values at Alkermes by integrating DIB into every aspect of our organization. We aim to create a culture that allows individuals to embrace their identities, where our people can show up with authenticity - knowing that their unique perspectives will be appreciated. We believe our differences make us stronger, generating new ideas that enhance what and how we deliver as an organization on behalf of the patients and communities we serve.

This month's Juneteenth celebration is an opportunity to acknowledge how far we've come while recognizing the work ahead to build a more equitable and inclusive world. Learn more, courtesy of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture here: https://nmaahc.si.edu/juneteenth

