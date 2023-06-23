LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, today announced the closing of its public offering of 10,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and two warrants, each warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit was sold at a public offering price of $0.56. The warrants in the units are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.56 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants were only purchasable together in this offering, but were issued separately and were immediately separable upon issuance.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $5.6 million.

The warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 15, 2023, under the symbol "TNONW".

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-272488) (the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 13, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran™ SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is underway with a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

