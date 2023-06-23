CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker is pleased to announce that its CitroTech Products and Application Cannons are heading to Canada to Support our new distribution partner, Okanagan Garages in Kelowna, BC, Canada. We are excited to be working with Laurence Waidmann, the business principle to support and teach Proactive Wildfire Defense, with Certified EPA Safer Choice fire chemistry. In the news today, many are saying that disasters often bring politicians, policymakers, researchers, and the public to the discussion table. They are saying that this focus often exposes the operational, coordination and governance deficiencies and weaknesses of current emergency management systems. This should help Laurence Waidmann gain headway with his efforts to achieve better and safer ways to deal with wildfire.

As Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, Mighty Fire Breaker will be working to find others in the building trade like Laurence to set up other distributor locations throughout Canada and the U.S. to make our products and equipment readily available to property owners, thereby supporting a proactive wildfire campaign with MFB's safe fire chemistry.

In addition, Mighty Fire Breaker was just featured as a lead supporter and exhibitor at the Placerville, CA Fair, a four- day event which drew over 70,000 people last year. The MFB booth is in place now as the show just opened and people are already liking our Do-It-Yourself Wildfire Defense System display.

