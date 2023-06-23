General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), Mighty Fire Breaker LLC Ohio, Has Established New Distribution in Kelowna, BC, Canada to Help Property Owners With MFB's Proactive Fire Chemistry, Equipment and Wildfire Defense Systems

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker is pleased to announce that its CitroTech Products and Application Cannons are heading to Canada to Support our new distribution partner, Okanagan Garages in Kelowna, BC, Canada. We are excited to be working with Laurence Waidmann, the business principle to support and teach Proactive Wildfire Defense, with Certified EPA Safer Choice fire chemistry. In the news today, many are saying that disasters often bring politicians, policymakers, researchers, and the public to the discussion table. They are saying that this focus often exposes the operational, coordination and governance deficiencies and weaknesses of current emergency management systems. This should help Laurence Waidmann gain headway with his efforts to achieve better and safer ways to deal with wildfire.

As Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, Mighty Fire Breaker will be working to find others in the building trade like Laurence to set up other distributor locations throughout Canada and the U.S. to make our products and equipment readily available to property owners, thereby supporting a proactive wildfire campaign with MFB's safe fire chemistry.

In addition, Mighty Fire Breaker was just featured as a lead supporter and exhibitor at the Placerville, CA Fair, a four- day event which drew over 70,000 people last year. The MFB booth is in place now as the show just opened and people are already liking our Do-It-Yourself Wildfire Defense System display.

For technical product information: [email protected]

Contact Information
Twitter: @GEVIOfficial
Website: ​https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761842/General-Enterprise-Ventures-Inc-OTC-PINKGEVI-Mighty-Fire-Breaker-LLC-Ohio-Has-Established-New-Distribution-in-Kelowna-BC-Canada-to-Help-Property-Owners-With-MFBs-Proactive-Fire-Chemistry-Equipment-and-Wildfire-Defense-Systems

img.ashx?id=761842

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.