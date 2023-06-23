UMH PROPERTIES, INC. OBTAINS AN INDEPENDENT SECOND-PARTY OPINION FROM SUSTAINALYTICS

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (: UMH) (TASE: UMH) is pleased to announce that it has obtained an independent second-party opinion (SPO) from Sustainalytics on UMH’s April 2023 Sustainable Finance Framework. UMH’s April 2023 framework gives greater flexibility in the types of ESG financing that it could potentially attract. The April 2023 framework was designed to comply with the 2021 Sustainable Bond Guidelines, the 2021 Green Bond Principles and the 2021 Social Bond Principles developed by the International Capital Markets Association.

In its favorable opinion, Sustainalytics acknowledged UMH’s ability to provide affordable housing, noting that affordability of the Company’s portfolio reached 97% of low-income earners (defined as households making between 50-80% of their area’s median income), which represented an increase from the prior year's 94%. Sustainalytics also approved the Company's energy-saving initiatives, water conservation efforts, and its purchases of EnergyStar manufactured homes. The SPO and framework are linked on our website www.umh.reit under the ESG tab.

Samuel A. Landy, UMH’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “Sustainalytics' favorable opinion is a testament to the Company's business plan and its hardworking staff. We want our investors to know that they are investing in a company that seeks to provide the best possible returns and aims to solve an important social issue. UMH has a unique ability to provide manufactured homes for sale or rent that is safe, high-quality, and environmentally friendly and at a price point that other types of housing providers struggle to match.”

Mr. Landy continued, “Rising interest rates are increasing the affordability gap bringing new customers to UMH manufactured home communities seeking quality manufactured homes for sale or rent. UMH recognizes that the affordability of a monthly payment is what makes people feel secure that they can obtain and retain their housing. In addition to providing affordable housing, our ability to provide financing on manufactured homes, at rates below the industry average, is another way we help to increase affordability for our residents. On top of our social initiatives, Sustainalytics acknowledged in the SPO, our focus on environmental care, water conservation and energy saving initiatives, including future low-carbon investments such as solar power.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

ti?nf=ODg1OTc3NiM1NjUxODQxIzUwMDA2NjQyNg==
UMH-Properties-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.