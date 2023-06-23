Vince Holding Corp. Announces CFO Transition

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) (“VNCE” or the “Company”), a global contemporary retailer, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Amy Levy, has resigned to pursue another opportunity. Ms. Levy will remain with the Company until June 30, 2023.

“On behalf of the organization, I want to thank Amy for her leadership and contributions to Vince during her tenure. We wish her success in her future endeavors,” said Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has appointed Michael Hand to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Hand is a seasoned corporate finance executive with over 40 years of financial, operations and general business experience in both public and private organizations. The majority of his career has been with growing consumer goods companies including retail, wholesale, e-commerce businesses. He has led financial and accounting teams at Marc Jacobs, Cole Haan, Coach, and Movado as well as Sotheby’s and PepsiCo. Mr. Hand is a CPA and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Hand will immediately start working with the company to facilitate a smooth transition in partnership with Ms. Levy, while a permanent replacement is identified. The Company has engaged Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for the permanent Chief Financial Officer position.

In addition, the Company also announced that David Stefko, retired Vince Holding Corp. Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will extend his role as an advisor to the Company through this transition.

“I look forward to working with Michael and believe his experience will be an asset to our organization as we move forward,” Mr. Schwefel commented. “I am also pleased to have the continued support and guidance from Dave as he transitions onto our Board of Directors and remains a trusted advisor to our team.”

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global retail company that operates the Vince brand women’s and men’s ready to wear business. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Vince Holding Corp. operates 49 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230616065635r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616065635/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.