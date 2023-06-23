Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2023
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|05/31/2023
|94,198,504
Total gross of voting rights: 94,198,504
Total net* of voting rights: 94,047,253
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 94,198,504 – 151,251 = 94,047,253
Attachment