FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference and host one-on-one investor meetings on June 21, 2023.

The AZZ webcast and investor presentation are scheduled to be available starting at 6:00am ET on June 21st and will be accessible at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/about-ideas-conferences and in the investor relations section of the AZZ website at https://www.azz.com/investor-events/.

Analysts and institutional investors may contact their conference representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the construction markets, industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials, including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; currency exchange rates; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Company Contact:
David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations
AZZ Inc.
(817) 810-0095
www.azz.com

Investor Contact:
Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper
Three Part Advisors
(214) 616-2207
www.threepa.com

favicon.png?sn=DA31725&sd=2023-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azz-inc-to-participate-in-the-13th-annual-east-coast-ideas-investor-conference-held-virtually-301853359.html

SOURCE AZZ Inc.

