Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that it will redeem $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"), representing 12.5% of the $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes originally issued and approximately 14.7% of the $339.2 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes currently outstanding, on July 25, 2023, the redemption date for the Notes.

The redemption price for the Notes called for redemption will be equal to 100.00% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and the indenture under which the Notes were issued. The Notes to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Company. Interest on the portion of the Notes selected for redemption will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption is contained in the notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is evolving and positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the advancement of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent ARLP’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of ARLP's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, ARLP does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ARLP to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in ARLP’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, ARLP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in ARLP’s SEC filings could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

