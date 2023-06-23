Act III Holdings Joins Investors in Celebrating CAVA's NYSE IPO

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 15, 2023, CAVA Group Inc. ("Cava") (NYSE: CAVA), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, began trading on NYSE, having priced its initial public offering of 14,444,444 shares at $22.00 per share.

Act III Holdings, LLC ("Act III"), led by Ron Shaich, recognized long ago the power and draw of the Mediterranean category and the tremendous potential for the Cava brand to dominate that niche in the market. Act III has been a proud, long-term investor in the Cava vision. In 2018, Act III architected and led Cava’s successful acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen, a publicly-traded Mediterranean restaurant company three times Cava’s size, to “hyper-phase” Cava’s growth and allow the brand to quickly reach national scale. Act III also offered dedicated, strategic support to CEO Brett Schulman to help ensure that Cava had the organization, capabilities, and discipline necessary to sustain success as an ever-larger enterprise well into the future.

Act III Holdings remains Cava's largest non-institutional shareholder following the public offering. Act III’s Chief Executive Officer Ron Shaich also serves as Chair of Cava's Board of Directors.

“Our warmest congratulations go out to Brett Schulman, his leadership team, the Cava founders, our fellow investors, and the Cava Board members, all of whose passion and expertise built this company into what it is today,” said Shaich. “Together, we are ensuring that Cava fulfills its destiny as an industry gamechanger.”

He continued: “I cannot express the deep honor and responsibility our teams feel knowing that so many respected institutional and individual investors put their confidence in Cava’s journey. With their support in this new chapter, Cava has never been better-positioned to live up to its potential as a category-defining brand, both now and into the future.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Act III Holdings

Act III Holdings is an evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread, to build tomorrow’s market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurant and entertainment categories and helps build companies which will become the dominant brand in the niches they create and define. Portfolio investments benefit from the industry specific insights and capabilities of Act III and its partners. Existing portfolio investments include Cava, Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Café, Level99, and BJ’s Restaurants. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230616677472r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616677472/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.