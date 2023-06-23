Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation Announces Results of the Special Meeting of the Stockholders and Intention to Extend the Deadline for an Initial Business Combination

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Metuchen, NJ, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FLFV) (the “Company”), a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation, today announced it held a special meeting of the stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) and obtained the stockholders’ approval for the proposals.

At the Special Meeting, the stockholders of the Company approved to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter”) to allow the Company until June 21, 2023 to consummate an initial business combination and may elect to extend the period to consummate an initial business combination up to nine times, each by an additional one-month period, for a total of up to nine months to March 21, 2024, by depositing to the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) the lesser of (i) $100,000 for all public shares and (ii) $0.04 for each public share for each one-month extension (each such deposit, a “Monthly Extension Payment”).

Pursuant to the Company’s certificate of amendment to the Charter to be filed on June 19, 2023, the Company may extend on monthly basis from June 21, 2023 until March 21, 2024 or such an earlier date as may be determined by its board to complete a business combination by depositing the Monthly Extension Payment for each month into the Trust Account.

The Company intends to extend the deadline that it must complete its initial business combination from June 21, 2023 to July 21, 2023 and will cause the Sponsor or its designee to deposit an aggregate of $100,000 into the Trust Account.

About Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is actively searching and identifying suitable business combination targets but has not selected any business combination target. The company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company is prohibited from undertaking initial business combination with any entity that is based in or have the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023. Such forward-looking statements include the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering or exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact Information:

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation

Yuanmei Ma
Chief Financial Officer
48 Bridge Street, Building A
Metuchen, New Jersey 08840
(909)-214-2482


Feutune-Light-Acquisition-Corp.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.