Cartica Acquisition Corp Announces New Date for Extraordinary General Meeting in lieu of an Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartica Acquisition Corp (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CITE) today announced that its extraordinary general meeting in lieu of an annual meeting (the "Meeting") will be rescheduled from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2023 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 30, 2023. The meeting can still be accessed virtually by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/carticaspac/2023. The record date for the Meeting remains the close of business on May 19, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal to amend its charter to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from July 7, 2023 to April 7, 2024 (the "Extension") and to vote in favor of the proposal to ratify the selection by the Company's audit committee of Marcum LLP to serve as its independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. In connection with the rescheduled Meeting, the deadline for holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares issued in the Company's initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extension has been extended to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 28, 2023. Any demand for redemption, once made, may be withdrawn at any time until the deadline for exercising redemption requests and, thereafter, with our consent.

About Cartica Acquisition Corp

Cartica Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its sponsor, directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in respect of the Meeting. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests are contained in the Proxy Statement (defined below).

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information

The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with the Meeting to consider and vote upon the Extension and other matters. The Company's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Proxy Statement and any other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for the Meeting because these documents will contain important information about the Company, the Extension and related matters. Shareholders may also obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, as well as other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Cartica Acquisition Corp, c/o Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Fl. New York, NY 10105.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and initial public offering prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Cartica Acquisition Corp

