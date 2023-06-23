The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against BeiGene Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE). The investigation concerns whether BeiGene and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

BeiGene operates as a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company.

On June 15, 2023, Morningstar released an article entitled “BeiGene shares drop after AbbVie unit files patent infringement lawsuit over cancer drug.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “AbbVie’s (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the biotech company. BeiGene’s manufacture and sale of Brukinsa for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma infringe on Pharmacyclics’ patent for Imbruvica, which treats the same conditions . . . . Brukinsa in January received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.” On this news, the price of BeiGene shares declined by $7.08 per share, or approximately 3.40%, from $208.12 per share to close at $201.04 on June 15, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BeiGene securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616516067/en/