EAGLE, Idaho, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. ( PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired Bluebird Home Health, Bluebird Hospice, and Bluebird Home Care (“Bluebird”), which provides skilled home health, private duty, and hospice services across Southwestern Idaho.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bluebird in expanding our operations in the state of Idaho,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “We are honored by the trust of our partners at Cascadia Healthcare, Bluebird’s prior owner, to continue Bluebird’s legacy of providing high quality clinical care. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with these continuum partners as we work together to create value in meeting the needs of our shared patients, referral sources, and payor partners,” Guerisoli added.

“Bluebird’s operations fit uniquely within the strong continuum of care we have successfully built in Idaho over the last 12 years,” added John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant Group. “This transition brings with it a strong group of operational and clinical leaders and outstanding clinicians who have made a meaningful impact in Southwest Idaho’s healthcare continuum over the last few years. We are excited to join them, and add our home-based care focused resources, systems, and best practices, to help them drive continued clinical and operational progress, and provide life-changing home health, hospice, and home care services to the residents of the Treasure Valley and across Idaho.”

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 98 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

