HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROCC) today announced that the shareholders of Ranger voted in favor of all proposals associated with the previously announced merger with Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) ("Baytex"). More than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.rangeroil.com.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in connection with the proposed merger and the closing of the transactions related thereto (the "Transactions") involving the Company and Baytex. The Transactions were submitted to shareholders of the Company and shareholders of Baytex for their consideration and approval at a special meeting of the respective shareholders of each. In connection with the Transactions, Baytex has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") to register the Baytex common shares to be issued pursuant to the Transactions. The Registration Statement includes a document that serves as a prospectus of Baytex and proxy statement of the Company (the "proxy statement/prospectus"). The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on May 18, 2023 and the Company filed with the SEC and mailed to shareholders of the Company the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of the Company. Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by the Company and Baytex with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by the Company, including the proxy statement/prospectus, will be available free of charge from the Company's website at www.RangerOil.com under the "Investors" tab. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Baytex, including the proxy statement/prospectus, will be available free of charge from Baytex's website at www.baytexenergy.com under the "Investors" tab.

This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement or proxy statement/prospectus or for any other document that the Company and/or Baytex may file with the SEC and send to the Company's and/or Baytex's shareholders in connection with the Transactions. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND BAYTEX ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY THE COMPANY AND BAYTEX WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND BAYTEX, THE TRANSACTIONS, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that the Company or Baytex expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "potential," "create," "intend," "could," "would," "may," "plan," "will," "guidance," "look," "goal," "future," "build," "focus," "continue," "strive," "allow" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Transactions, the Company's and Baytex's plans and expectations with respect to the Transactions and the anticipated impact of the Transactions on the combined company's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities, competitive position, development plans and anticipated future performance. Information adjusted for the Transactions should not be considered a forecast of future results. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication.

These include the the risk that a condition to closing of the Transactions may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the Transactions might be delayed or not occur at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transactions; the possibility that the parties do not receive regulatory approval of the Transactions; the risk that Baytex is unable to obtain approval to list on the New York Stock Exchange and/or the Toronto Stock Exchange the shares to be issued in the Company merger; the risk that changes in Baytex's capital structure and governance could have adverse effects on the market value of its securities; the ability of the Company and Baytex to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers; the risk the Transactions could distract management from ongoing business operations or cause the Company and/or Baytex to incur substantial costs; the risk that Baytex may be unable to reduce expenses or access financing or liquidity; the risk that Baytex does not realize expected benefits of its hedges; the sustained market uncertainty with respect to, and volatility of, commodity prices for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; the impact of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn; the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices, especially with respect to environmental, health and safety matters; our ability to execute our business plan in volatile commodity price environments, the ability to develop, explore for, acquire and replace oil and gas reserves and sustain production, contract for drilling rigs, frac crews, materials, supplies and services at reasonable costs and realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes to our drilling and development program; our ability to generate profits or achieve targeted reserves in our development and exploratory drilling and well operations; our ability to realize expected operating efficiencies; our ability to meet guidance, market expectations and internal projections, including type curves; the projected demand for and supply of oil, NGLs and natural gas; our ability to renew or replace expiring contracts on acceptable terms; our ability to obtain adequate pipeline transportation capacity or other transportation for our oil and gas production at reasonable cost and to sell our production at, or at reasonable discounts to, market prices; the uncertainties inherent in projecting future rates of production for our wells and the extent to which actual production differs from that estimated in our proved oil and gas reserves; use of new techniques in our development, including choke management and longer laterals; our ability to repurchase shares pursuant to our share repurchase program or declare dividends; drilling, completion and operating risks, including adverse impacts associated with well spacing and a high concentration of activity; our ability to convert drilling locations into reserves and production, if at all; the longevity of our currently estimated inventory; and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's or Baytex's control, including those detailed in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that are available on the Company's website at www.RangerOil.com and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov, and those detailed in Baytex's Form 40-Fs and Form 6-Ks available on the website of the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company and Baytex believe to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and neither the Company nor Baytex undertakes any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact

Chase Machemehl, Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761853/Ranger-Oil-Shareholders-Approve-Transaction-with-Baytex-Energy



