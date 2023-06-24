Insider Buying: Co-COO and EVP Rudolph Renda Acquires 15,989 Shares of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

June 16, 2023
On June 16, 2023, Co-COO and EVP, 10% Owner Rudolph Renda bought 15,989 shares of Southland Holdings Inc (

SLND, Financial), a leading infrastructure construction company. This recent purchase is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, with Renda having bought a total of 85,274 shares and sold none.

Who is Rudolph Renda?

Rudolph Renda is the Co-Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Southland Holdings Inc. He is also a 10% owner of the company. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Renda has played a significant role in the growth and success of Southland Holdings Inc.

Southland Holdings Inc: Business Description

Southland Holdings Inc is a leading infrastructure construction company that specializes in the design, construction, and maintenance of transportation, water, and energy infrastructure projects. The company operates through various subsidiaries, providing a wide range of services, including tunneling, bridge construction, pipeline installation, and environmental remediation. With a strong commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, Southland Holdings Inc has successfully completed numerous high-profile projects across the United States and internationally.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider transaction history for Southland Holdings Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, while there have been 3 insider sells during the same period. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among insiders, as they continue to invest in the company's stock.

The recent purchase by Rudolph Renda is particularly noteworthy, as it represents a significant investment by a high-ranking executive and major shareholder. This could signal confidence in the company's future prospects and potential for growth.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Rudolph Renda's recent purchase, shares of Southland Holdings Inc were trading at $8.78 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $441.712 million.

The price-earnings ratio is 5.92, which is lower than the industry median of 14.28 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider buying trend, the stock's current valuation, and the GF Value, it appears that Southland Holdings Inc may be an attractive investment opportunity. The recent purchase by Rudolph Renda further supports this notion, as it demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects by a key executive and major shareholder.

Investors should keep a close eye on Southland Holdings Inc and its insider transactions, as they may provide valuable insights into the company's performance and potential for growth. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

