EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec'y Daniel Farkas Sells 38,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

27 minutes ago
On June 15, 2023, Daniel Farkas, EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec'y of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (

NCLH, Financial), sold 38,000 shares of the company. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by Farkas over the past year, totaling 82,000 shares sold and 0 shares purchased.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a leading global cruise company that operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships, the company offers itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is known for its innovative and award-winning cruise experiences, as well as its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

The insider transaction history for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 11 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders are less confident in the company's future prospects or that they believe the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of Daniel Farkas's recent sale, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd were trading at $19.46 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.114 billion.

With a price of $19.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.13, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before purchasing shares based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 38,000 shares by EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec'y Daniel Farkas may raise concerns for potential investors in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The lack of insider buys over the past year, combined with the stock's current valuation, suggests that investors should approach this stock with caution. It is essential to conduct thorough research and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and growth prospects, before making any investment decisions.

