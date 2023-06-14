Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc Chair and CEO Marc Benioff Sells 500,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 14, 2023, Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 500,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by Benioff over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 1,361,825 shares and purchased none.

Salesforce Inc is a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of applications for businesses to manage customer relationships, sales, marketing, and other essential operations. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming a dominant player in the CRM software market.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc reveals a trend of insider selling over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 229 insider sells recorded during this period.

1670068818552029184.jpg

This trend of insider selling could be indicative of a perceived overvaluation of the stock by company insiders, or it could simply be a result of executives cashing in on their stock options. Regardless, it is essential for investors to consider this information when making investment decisions.

Valuation

On the day of Marc Benioff's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $209.14, giving the company a market cap of $206.254 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio is 557.26, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 28.14 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated valuation could be a contributing factor to the recent insider selling activity.

1670068830040227840.jpg

According to the GuruFocus Value, which stands at $297.28, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. This suggests that the stock is currently modestly undervalued based on its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is calculated using three key factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) at which the stock has traded.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling activity at Salesforce Inc may raise some concerns for investors, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be an attractive investment opportunity. As always, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider both the company's fundamentals and the broader market context before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.