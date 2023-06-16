Insider Buying: President and CEO Grumhaus David D Jr. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 16, 2023, President and CEO Grumhaus David D Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. (

DPG, Financial), a closed-end investment company that primarily invests in equity securities of domestic and foreign utility and infrastructure companies. This insider purchase comes as a positive signal for investors, as it indicates that the company's top executive has confidence in the future prospects of the business.

Grumhaus David D Jr. has been with Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. since its inception in 2011 and has over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry. He has a strong track record of managing portfolios focused on utilities and infrastructure investments, which makes his insider buying activity particularly noteworthy.

Over the past year, Grumhaus David D Jr. has purchased a total of 2,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This insider buying activity is part of a broader trend for Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc., as there have been three insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells during the same timeframe.

1670098999295606784.jpg

The recent insider buying activity coincides with a relatively stable stock price for Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. Shares of the company were trading at $10.08 apiece on the day of Grumhaus David D Jr.'s recent buy, giving the stock a market cap of $386.106 million.

To assess the valuation of Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc., we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, we can gain insight into whether Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. is currently undervalued or overvalued. If the stock is trading below its GF Value, it may represent a buying opportunity for investors, as the market has not yet fully recognized the company's intrinsic value. Conversely, if the stock is trading above its GF Value, it may be overvalued and could be due for a correction.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by President and CEO Grumhaus David D Jr. is a positive signal for investors in Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. With a stable stock price and a market cap of $386.106 million, the company appears to be well-positioned for future growth. By analyzing the GF Value and other valuation metrics, investors can make informed decisions about whether to buy or sell shares of this utility and infrastructure-focused closed-end investment company.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.