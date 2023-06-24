Father's Day is June 18 – and VIZIO Has a Deal for Every Dad

Father’s Day has a way of creeping up on the calendar, leading to last-minute scrambles for gift ideas. Luckily, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with select retailers to offer great discounts on a range of Smart TVs and sound bars that will make any deal-minded dad proud.

Whether it’s a family room, home office, or converted garage, dads around the country want to upgrade their entertainment space with serious performance at a price the whole family will love. This Father’s Day, VIZIO makes it easy and affordable to show dads you care with gifts that bring movies to life in stunning 4K and transform music into masterpieces with immersive sound. With deals on VIZIO QLED Smart TVs and state-of-the-art sound bar models, this Father’s Day will go down as his best yet.

“Being a dad can be a hard job, and sometimes it’s the simple things that make it easier. Having a high-quality home theater system that’s easy to operate and comes at a discount is pretty simple, and we’re very happy to aid in that process,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “This Father’s Day, we’re working with some of our great retail partners to make getting an awesome home theater setup a breeze, whether your dad is the type to be thrilled with a gift, or if he’d prefer to do the shopping alongside you. Either way, he’ll be getting the excellent value we’re committed to offering, at any budget.”

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

This Father’s Day, get ready to elevate your home entertainment experience with incredible deals on a wide range of VIZIO TV and sound bar models. From stunning visuals to immersive audio, VIZIO has something for every dad. To take advantage of these limited time offers and make his weekend truly memorable, click the links below.

The VIZIO V-Series® offers an affordable introduction to 4K Dolby Vision HDR.

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+V-Series+65%22+4K+Smart+TV%3C%2Fb%3E (V655):Immerse yourself in stunning 4K resolution on a vibrant 65-inch display, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life with exceptional clarity. (Available at Walmart, Target, and Costco)

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+V-Series+75%22+4K+Smart+TV%3C%2Fb%3E (V755M-K03): Explore a world of streaming options on this 75-inch 4K Smart TV. Enjoy stunning visuals and a user-friendly interface that gives you easy access to popular streaming apps and live TV channels. (Save+%2490+at+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs)

The VIZIO M-Series offers 4k Quantum Color with Dolby Vision HDR.

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+M-Series+QX+50%22+4K+Quantum+Color+Smart+TV%3C%2Fb%3E (M50QXM-K01): Enhance your gaming experience with our flagship gaming TV. Its Quantum Color technology and Active Full Array backlighting ensure vivid colors and deep contrast for maximum immersion, and a tactical edge. (Save+%24130+at+Amazon)

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+M-Series+Q6+55%22+4K+Quantum+Color+Smart+TV%3C%2Fb%3E (M55Q6-J):Offers a technology-packed experience to level up your gaming and streaming thrills. (Now+%24399.99+at+Target)

The VIZIO M-Series Sound Bars deliver immersive Dolby Atmos 3D sound and versatile connectivity options in a variety of configurations.

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+M-Series+2.1+Immersive+Sound+Bar%3C%2Fb%3E (M215a-J6): The compact Dolby Atmos-enabled sound bar brings rich and immersive audio to any room, enhancing your favorite movies, music, and games.(Now+%24149.99+at+Amazon)

The VIZIO V-Series Sound Bars pack powerful sound into compact systems that are easy to use.

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+V-Series+5.1+Home+Theater+Sound+Bar%3C%2Fb%3E (V51-H6): With a wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers, you’ll be fully surrounded with this 5.1 channel sound bar system. (Now+%24199.99+at+Best+Buy)

V-Series Smart TV:

SKU/Link to Deal

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

End Date

%3Cb%3EV-Series+%28V755M-K%29%3C%2Fb%3E

75” TV

$649.99

$739.99

$90.00

6/29/23

%3Cb%3EV-Series+%28V655M-K04%29%3C%2Fb%3E

65” TV

$399.99

M-Series Smart TV:

SKU/Link to Deal

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

End Date

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Quantum+X+%28M50QXM-K01%29%3C%2Fb%3E

50” TV

$499.00

$629.99

$130.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Quantum+X+%28M75QXM-K03%29%3C%2Fb%3E

75” TV

$998.00

$1,199.99

$200.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Quantum+6+%28M50Q6-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

50” TV

$369.99

$399.99

$30.00

7/9/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Quantum+6+%28M55Q6-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

55” TV

$399.99

$449.99

$50.00

7/9/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Quantum+6+%28M43Q6-J04%29%3C%2Fb%3E

43” TV

$279.91

$379.99

$100.00

7/16/23

M-Series Sound Bar:

SKU/Link to Deal

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

End Date

%3Cb%3EM-Series+2.1+Immersive+Sound+Bar+%28M215a-J6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$149.99

$179.99

$30.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+All-in-One+Immersive+Sound+Bar+%28M213ad-K8%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$149.99

$199.99

$50.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+5.1+Immersive+Sound+Bar+%28M51a-H6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$269.88

$299.99

$30.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3E5.1.2+Sound+Bar+%28M512a-H6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$399.99

$499.99

$100.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EM-Series+Elevate+5.1.2+Immersive+Sound+Bar+%28M512E-K6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$498.00

$799.99

$300.00

6/18/23

V-Series sound bar:

SKU/Link to Deal

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

End Date

%3Cb%3EV-Series+2.0+Sound+Bar+%28V20-J8%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$99.99

$119.99

$20.00

6/25/23

%3Cb%3EV-Series+2.1+Home+Theater+Sound+Bar+%28V214x-K6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$129.99

$149.99

$20.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EV-Series+2.1+Home+Theater+Sound+Bar+%28V21-H8%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$149.99

$189.99

$40.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EV-Series+2.1+Compact+Sound+Bar+%28V21t-J8%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$139.99

$159.99

$20.00

6/25/23

%3Cb%3EV-Series+5.1+Home+Theater+Sound+Bar+%28V51-H6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$199.99

$249.99

$50.00

6/18/23

VIZIO sound bars:

SKU/Link to Deal

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

End Date

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+2.1+Sound+Bar+%28SB2021n-J6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$99.99

$129.99

$30.00

6/18/23

%3Cb%3EVIZIO+Elevate+Cinema+Sound+Bar+%28P514a-H6%29%3C%2Fb%3E

Sound Bar

$699.99

$999.99

$300.00

6/18/23

Walmart is also offering these everyday low prices on select VIZIO D-Series and V-Series Smart TVs. The 50-inch LED V505-J offers a world of captivating entertainment, boasting a crystal-clear Full HD display, vibrant colors and sharp details. Experience the true power of cinematic visuals with the+V655-J’s breathtaking 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display. Seamlessly stream your favorite shows and movies with the integrated smart features.

SKU

Category

MSRP

%3Cb%3ED-Series+%28D40f-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

40” TV

$168.00

%3Cb%3ED-Series+%28D43f-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

43” TV

$188.00

%3Cb%3EV-Series+%28V505-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

50” TV

$268.00

%3Cb%3EV-Series+%28V655-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

65” TV

$398.00

%3Cb%3EV-Series+%28V755-J%29%3C%2Fb%3E

75” TV

$628.00

