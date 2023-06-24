NEW YORK, June 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofU-Haul Holding Company (“U-Haul” or the “Company”) (: UHAL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether U-Haul and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 30, 2023, U-Haul issued a press release announcing its financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Among other items, U-Haul reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.16, missing consensus estimates by $0.38, and revenue down 0.8% from the prior year. In addition, the Company’s fourth quarter net earnings more than halved from $86.7 million in the prior year to $37.7 million. Commenting on the results, U-Haul’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Edward J. Shoen noted that “[o]verall moving activity has returned to more historic trends” and that “[s]elf-storage is not as hot as 24 months ago”.

On this news, U-Haul’s stock price fell $10.23 per share, or 16.24%, to close at $52.77 per share on May 31, 2023.

