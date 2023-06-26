PARIS, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) and TARMAC Aerosave will explore the development of technologies and processes to recover aluminium from end-of-life aircraft, and reutilize it within the aerospace value chain, while maintaining material properties and performance.



The footprint of aluminium compares very favorably with competing materials used in aircraft production, and recycled aluminium adds to this advantage. Recycled aluminium uses just 5% of the energy required for primary metal production, which results in 95% fewer CO 2 emissions for the aluminium produced for commercial aircraft.

The project will benefit from TARMAC Aerosave’s expertise in end-of-life aircraft dismantling and valorization and Constellium’s know-how in metallurgy, aluminium recycling and alloy design. The goal of this project is to demonstrate that aluminium can reach full circularity in complex aerospace applications.

“Dismantling of the aircraft, and re-use of components and materials are already part of our core business”, said Sebastien Medan, Facility and EHS Director for TARMAC Aerosave. “This collaboration with Constellium encourages us to explore the valorization of the end-of-life airframes even further, and to expand our contribution towards the ambitious decarbonation targets set by the commercial aviation sector.”

“Recycling is at the core of Constellium’s strategy,” commented Ingrid Joerg, President of Constellium’s Aerospace & Transportation business unit. “Returning aluminium from end-of-life metallic aircraft structures back into our process is critical to achieving full circularity for commercial aviation. Aircraft recycling currently faces many technical challenges, but every effort to decarbonize the aerospace industry is necessary. As a technology and market leader in aluminium solutions, Constellium is committed to play its part.”

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

About TARMAC Aerosave

Set up in 2007 in Tarbes (France), in 2013 in Teruel (Spain) and Toulouse-Francazal (France) in 2017, TARMAC Aerosave provides the largest aircraft and engine storage capacity in Europe, supported by maintenance, transition and recycling expertise. The three sites can accommodate over 280 aircraft, while the maintenance activity covers the main commercial platforms (Airbus, Boeing, ATR). A dedicated engine workshop also handles the storage, transition, dismantling and repairs of CFM56 and LEAP engines. Using an environmentally-friendly approach, TARMAC Aerosave continues to develop advanced dismantling and recycling techniques that are recognised by ISO 14001 certification. It has a recovery rate of over 90%. TARMAC Aerosave also has ISO 9001, EN 9110 and EN 9120 certifications and is an EASA/FAA Part 145 and EASA Part 147 approved organisation. Benefiting from a solid shareholder structure (Airbus, Safran Aircraft Engines, Suez), to date, TARMAC Aerosave has accommodated over 1,470 aircraft, has redelivered 1000, and has dismantled 360 aircraft and 190 engines.

