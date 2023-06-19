PR Newswire

CEO: Teaming Agreement will target transformative applications in both commercial and defense sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announced today that the Company has entered into a teaming agreement with Vorbeck Materials Corp. of Jessup, Maryland, a global leader in graphene production and advanced graphene applications.

"We are excited to team with Vorbeck Materials, a recognized leader in advanced graphite and graphene applications," said Anthony Huston, founder and CEO of Graphite One. "While the majority of Graphite One's production will serve the Electric Vehicle battery and Energy Storage Systems markets, we understand that the versatility of graphite and graphene offers opportunities to develop entirely new markets in both the commercial and defense sectors. Those transformative applications are what we intend to pursue with Vorbeck."

"Vorbeck Materials is excited to team with Graphite One to meet unique defense and commercial requirements with Graphite One's high grade, US sourced graphite for advanced graphite and graphene applications said John Lettow, CEO and co-founder or Vorbeck Materials. "There are significant emergent requirements that will benefit from high grade US sourced graphite and a team of engineers and scientists with deep experience in both industrial and technical formulations that leverage the unique mechanical and electrical properties of high quality graphite and graphene. Teaming with Graphite One will provide best in class capability and performance for the most demanding customers."

Terms of the teaming agreement were not disclosed.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Vorbeck Materials, founded in 2006, focuses on developing innovative products and solutions based on graphene, a disruptive, highly conductive and strong nanomaterial made of a single layer of carbon atoms. Our graphene offering, VOR-X™, is unique in that we can produce it at large-scale levels and integrate it into numerous solutions. VOR-INK™ formulations harness the exceptional conductivity of graphene to produce ultra-flexible androbust inks and coatings for the printed electronics market. Our VOR-X™ technology delivers demonstrable performance gains in energy and mechanical applications, breaking traditional technology trade-offs between typical challenges, such as battery capacity and power output, or composite material strength versus weight. Currently, Vorbeck graphene has immediate applications in high performance conformal antennas (for portable radios/pouches TRL 9 / MRL 9), and electromagnetic interference/pulse (EMI/EMP) (EMI TRL 6 / MRL 8) and high-power microwave (HPM) shielding (TRL 5 /MRL 8).

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 35 miles north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode materials and other value–added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility expected to be located in Washington State. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

Anthony Huston

CEO, President & Director

Tel: (604) 889-4251

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: (604) 684-6730

[email protected]

On Twitter @GraphiteOne

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the anticipated results of the 2022 drill program, timing and completion of the anticipated Feasibility Study, future production, establishment of a processing plant and a graphite manufacturing plant, establishment of a battery materials recycling facility, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements Generally, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of forward–looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that tests of the Company's material will be successful or that such tests will result in the development of successful products. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphite-one-enters-into-teaming-agreement-with-vorbeck-materials-corp-301853754.html

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.