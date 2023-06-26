Searchlight Resources provides update on Wapawekka Lake Greenstone Belt Targets

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • 24 drill-ready targets identified based on 2020 airborne surveys.
  • 8 new claim blocks focusing on priority base metal areas.
  • Wapawekka claims reduced from 347.2 to 89.1 sq km.

    • VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (

    TSXV:SCLT, Financial)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has re-staked the Wapawekka core claims, based on 24 drill-ready targets identified by the Company. The new Wapawekka claims, covering 89.1 square kilometers, are located approximately 70 kilometres southeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and approximately 35 kilometres north of Highway 165.

    Based on in-house geophysical interpretation, Searchlight has identified 24 drill-ready targets on the Wapawekka claims, and prioritized areas for future exploration (Map 1). Prior to release of this data on these drill-ready targets, the Company allowed the original claims to lapse and then re-staked the priority areas. Geophysical interpretation was based on data from the Southern Glennie airborne electromagnetic and magnetic surveys released by the Government of Saskatchewan in September 2020.

    "Searchlight has identified 24 VTEM conductive zones which may represent VMS and base metal mineralization similar to numerous copper-zinc orebodies of the Flin Flon Camp, 150 km east of the Wapawekka area", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight CEO. "This is part of management's belief that Saskatchewan is vastly under-explored and multiple critical element targets exist to be discovered.

    The Southern Glennie airborne electromagnetic and magnetic surveys were flown over an area southeast of Lac La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The surveys covered an area of 1,110 sq. km, with a total of 6,595 line-kilometres at 200-metre line spacing. The surveys were funded by the Government of Saskatchewan as part of its Mineral Development Strategy, with technical support provided by Natural Resources Canada. The Government of Saskatchewan released the raw data and a set of maps on September 17th, 2020.

    The Wapawekka Lake Belt, as with much of Saskatchewan, is under-explored and has had only limited past exploration on its gold and base metal targets.

    slr111.jpg

    Map 1: Updated Wapawekka claims and drill targets.

    Qualified Person

    Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

    About Searchlight Resources - Where the Critical Elements Supply Chain Begins

    Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, OTCQB:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors,
    "Stephen Wallace"
    Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director
    SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

    For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

    Searchlight Resources Inc.
    Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
    (604) 331-9326
    [email protected]

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

    NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

    SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/761987/Searchlight-Resources-provides-update-on-Wapawekka-Lake-Greenstone-Belt-Targets

    img.ashx?id=761987

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.