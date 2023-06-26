Startek Wins 3 Comparably Awards: Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly announces its recognition with three prestigious Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth. Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao, has been honored for the second consecutive year, recognizing his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion practices within the company.

These accolades underscore the ongoing Startek dedication to creating an inclusive work environment, highlighting the company's commitment to diversity, career advancement and empowering women in leadership positions and driving professional growth opportunities.

"We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged with three Comparably Awards. These wins reflect our unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive culture at Startek," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. "To see my name and the Startek brand recognized alongside other exceptional companies is humbling. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the Startek associates who shared their perspectives and enabled and our company to be recognized. I am proud to lead a company that values and celebrates the contributions of all our people."

S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek, highlighted the company's strong culture, stating, "Our inclusive culture is the backbone of the success of Startek. We foster an environment that celebrates diversity, encourages collaboration, and promotes professional growth. Winning these Comparably Awards reaffirms our leadership's commitment to creating a workplace where our team members can thrive and reach their full potential."

The Startek commitment to diversity, equal opportunities and professional growth has not only earned the company recognition but has also attracted top talent and enabled the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. By championing these values, Startek continues to be a trailblazer in the customer experience management industry.

For more information about Startek and its commitment to diversity and career growth, visit www.startek.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on [email protected]

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230616024064r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616024064/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.