Halliburton and Nabors Industries Collaborate on Leading Well Construction Automation

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR, “Nabors”) today announced an agreement on leading well construction automation solutions. Under the agreement, Halliburton and Nabors will collaborate together on their technologies including the Halliburton Well Construction 4.0 digital surface and subsurface drilling technologies, the LOGIX® Autonomous Drilling Platform, and the Nabors SmartROS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E universal rig controls and automation platform and RigCLOUD%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E high-performance digital infrastructure platform.

Initially deployed in Iraq, the companies’ technologies automate well construction services from planning to execution across both subsurface and surface equipment and environments. Halliburton and Nabors will engage on further opportunities to expand projects for other customers in countries across the globe.

“Halliburton’s and Nabors’ efforts will make it easier for customers to deploy Halliburton’s automation solutions that can enhance rig capabilities, lower well construction costs, and reduce operational risks,” said Steve Haden, senior vice president, Halliburton Project Management.

“This agreement brings together the drilling process automation and digital solutions of Nabors with Halliburton’s sub-surface expertise, resulting in a unique combination that will drive well construction efficiencies through repeatable and consistent outcomes,” said Subodh Saxena, senior vice president, Nabors Drilling Solutions.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT NABORS INDUSTRIES

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230619374406r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619374406/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.