Renewed Relationship Amplifies Ongoing Improvement of Employee Whole Health Outcomes While Reducing Cost of Care and Increasing Desirable Benefit Utilization for Years to Come

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced the renewal of a multi-year relationship with a marquis leader at the forefront of health innovation and delivery.

Newtopia deploys its unique habit change platform to improve body & mind (whole health) outcomes among eligible employees at risk for metabolic disease, while simultaneously reducing costs of care. Newtopia's highly personalized intervention approach is steeped in the philosophy of humans-helping-humans amplified by technology. Newtopia's platform combines unique behavior genetic testing, personality-matched, one-on-one live coaching, advanced engagement technology, remote monitoring from smart devices and curated subject matter expertise with a proven, value-based business model.

"We are delighted to continue our results-driven support of healthy body & mind habit formation, with even better economics, for the employees of this prominent global leader in the healthcare landscape," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "In keeping with Newtopia's proven track record of chronic disease prevention, we look forward to continuing and expanding our work with participants to design individual whole health experiences proven to prevent, slow and reverse health challenges from obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal issues, anxiety and depression – all of which have become greatly exacerbated by circumstances over the past few years. As the weight and diabetes landscape rapidly changes with the emergence of GLP-1 drugs that require effective habit change to drive both clinical and financial outcomes, the need for a complimentary value-based habit change platform has never been greater."

Through the ongoing partnership, each participant will be paired with a dedicated Inspirator (health coach) who takes time to learn their unique well-being needs, challenges, preferences, and even genetically-motivated behaviors and personality type. Influences such as family health history, social determinants of health and readiness-to-change are all taken into consideration in creating a highly personalized wellbeing plan that reflects the whole person, leading to improved physical, mental, and emotional outcomes.

Newtopia looks forward to continue delivering industry leading engagement rates and health outcomes over multiple years. Newtopia's overall book-of-business results include: 70% of participants active and engaged at 12 months; 61% of participants active and engaged at 24 months; 36% of total enrolled populations losing 5% or more body weight; participants decreasing their chronic disease risk by 14.5%; approximately 31% of participants seeing mental health improvements, and 18% dropping at least one BMI (Body Mass Index) class. A randomized controlled trial sponsored by Aetna evaluating Newtopia demonstrated a $1,464 1st-year reduction in medical costs per Newtopia participant on average which was endorsed by the Society of Actuaries. Newtopia was also recently the recipient of the highest Full-Plus recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

