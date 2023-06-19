PR Newswire

Iconic Craft Soda Brand Puts a Fun Spin on a Flavor to play with Friends

SEATTLE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has today released its new Pucker Punch Game Pack with Jones Gear prizes.

The Pucker Punch Pack includes 12 Berry Lemonade Jones Sodas with 3 super sour variants mixed among the bottles. The only way to identify the extra sour bottles is by tasting them, and Jones has included a game board with a spinner to play games with the flavors, including a special version of "Spin the Bottle." The game is perfect for parties and will surely drive hilarious social videos. Game winners are awarded the caps from each player's bottle, which can be redeemed for merchandise offered through Jones Soda's popular Caps 4 Gear loyalty program. Featured prizes include branded gear, experiences and other wild goodies featured at the Jones website.

Jones Soda is known in the beverage industry and among consumers for its innovative approach to craft soda and community engagement since the company was founded. From incorporating photos, video content, and artwork from fans on its bottles to its highly creative and unexpected soda flavors, Jones has built a loyal and passionate fanbase that has loves bringing the brand into all sorts of occasions. This product unlocks new ways to transform a beverage treat into a party game for all ages.

"Creating an emotional connection with our community through our products is an inherent passion at Jones," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "We get excited about every new product we create and can't wait for the reactions and responses we get from our fans. We had a blast creating the Pucker Punch Pack, and we know our fans will have as much fun with it as we have!"

The special Pucker Punch Game Pack is available exclusively on the Jones website now. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-soda-releases-first-ever-pucker-punch-game-pack-301853887.html

SOURCE Jones Soda