Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, Barrack Rodos & Bacine, Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., and Wolf Popper LLP Announce Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement for All Record Holders and Beneficial Owners of MSG Networks, Inc. Class A Common Sto

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., June 19, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION, SETTLEMENT HEARING, AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: All record holders and beneficial owners of MSG Networks, Inc. ("MSGN") Class A common stock (former NYSE ticker: "MSGN") as of July 9, 2021, (the date of the merger of MSGN and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.), together with their successors and assigns.

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that the consolidated stockholder class action captioned In re MSG Networks Inc. Stockholder Class Action Litigation, C.A. No. 2021-0575-LWW (the "Action") has been certified as a non-opt-out class action on behalf of a Class of former stockholders of MSGN, pursuant to Delaware Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1) and 23(b)(2) and an Order of the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Court"). The full definition of the Class, and the definition of all capitalized terms herein, are set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise and Release dated May 17, 2023 (the "Stipulation") and the long form Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Class Action, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO HEREBY NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action, on behalf of themselves and the other members of the Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $48,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement") on the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation. If the Settlement is approved by the Court, it will resolve all claims in the Action.

A settlement hearing will be held on August 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Court of Chancery in the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, to determine, among other things, (i) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable and adequate to the Class, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and in the Notice should be approved; and (iii) whether Plaintiffs' counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses and for plaintiff service awards should be approved.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PENDING ACTION AND THE SETTLEMENT. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain copies of the Notice by contacting the Claims Administrator at: [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and other documents can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Settlement Administrator at: www.MSGNStockholderLitigation.com.

If the Settlement is approved by the Court and the Effective Date occurs, the Net Settlement Fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to Class Members, as described more fully in the Stipulation and Notice. Payments from the Net Settlement Fund will be made in the same manner in which Class Members received the Merger Consideration. Eligible Class Members do not have to submit a claim form or take any other action in order to receive payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement and/or Plaintiffs' counsel's application must be filed with the Register in Chancery and delivered to Representative Co-Lead Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 4, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

All questions about this Notice and the proposed Settlement should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or Co-Lead Counsel for the Class.

Requests for the Notice should be made to:

In re MSG Networks, Inc. Stockholder Class Action Litigation
c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.
P.O. Box 173048
Milwaukee, WI 53217
1-877-390-3520
[email protected]
www.MSGNStockholderLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, should be made to any of the following Co-Lead Counsel for the Class:

CHIMICLES SCHWARTZ KRINER

& DONALDSON-SMITH LLP

Attn: Scott M. Tucker

2711 Centerville Road, Suite 201

Wilmington, DE 19808

(302) 656-2500

GRANT & EISENHOFER P.A.

Attn: Christine M. Mackintosh

123 Justison Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

(302) 622-7000



BARRACK, RODOS & BACINE

Attn: Jeffrey A. Golan

3300 Two Commerce Square

2001 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 963-0600

WOLF POPPER LLP

Attn: Carl L. Stine

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(212) 759-4600

DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER IN CHANCERY REGARDING THIS NOTICE

Dated: June 19, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF
CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF
DELAWARE

favicon.png?sn=CG30533&sd=2023-06-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chimicles-schwartz-kriner--donaldson-smith-llp-barrack-rodos--bacine-grant--eisenhofer-pa-and-wolf-popper-llp-announce-notice-of-pendency-and-proposed-settlement-for-all-record-holders-and-beneficial-owners-of-msg-networks-301852472.html

SOURCE Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, Barrack Rodos & Bacine, Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., and Wolf Popper LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG30533&Transmission_Id=202306191000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG30533&DateId=20230619
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.