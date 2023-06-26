The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the start of the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament, which is a PGA TOUR designated event with a tournament-record purse, features eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, led by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The field also includes Jon Rahm (No. 2), Rory McIlroy (No. 3), Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 6), Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 8) and Max Homa (No. 9).

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers, said, “It is a tremendous privilege to host the Travelers Championship every June, and we are particularly honored to be a PGA TOUR designated event this year. With the best player field in tournament history, the action on the course promises to be unforgettable. But it is the magic that happens off the course that truly drives us. Our investment in this tournament is returned many times over through the funds it raises for hundreds of worthy causes in the region and the boost it gives to the local and state economies. This is already one of the premier stops on the PGA TOUR, and we are determined to make it even better.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to local charities. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has generated tens of millions of dollars for nearly 900 nonprofits throughout New England, including more than $2.5 million for 140 charities in 2022. This year’s primary beneficiary will once again be The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Other charities to receive tournament funds cover a wide range of causes, such as arts and culture, education, health care, housing, human services, mental health and crisis prevention, science and technology, and youth development.

Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said, “We are extremely fortunate and grateful to have had such a strong network of support over the years, including the PGA TOUR, the players, the volunteers, our corporate sponsors and the State of Connecticut. They have helped make this an elite tournament. But there is one group that stands out: the fans. The passion and energy that they bring to the course create the electric atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the Travelers Championship. We are looking forward to a week of celebrating the best fans and players in golf.”

Spectators will be welcomed on-site starting Wednesday, June 21, with competition rounds beginning Thursday, June 22. There will also be special events held throughout the week:

On Tuesday, a golf outing at Wethersfield Country Club will raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of Charlie Sifford, the first Black golfer to earn a PGA TOUR card. Sifford won his first PGA TOUR event at Wethersfield in 1967. Also on Tuesday, players will compete in the Umbrella at 15 ½ Challenge, a closest-to-the-pin contest at the 40-foot-wide floating green in the shape of the Travelers umbrella logo. The winner will earn $10,000 for the charity of his choice.

The Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am will take place Wednesday, featuring Dylan Dreyer from NBC’s “TODAY” show, actor Bill Murray, ESPN broadcasters Chris Berman and Dan Orlovsky, former Red Sox pitcher and World Series champion Tim Wakefield, Basketball Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma, NFL greats Boomer Esiason and Tiki Barber, and others.

The Women’s Day Breakfast will be held Thursday at TPC River Highlands, headlined by award-winning journalist and bestselling author Katie Couric, along with CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Renner and a panel of University of Connecticut athletes including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Donovan Clingan.

Golf Channel will provide live tournament coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, which will also be available on Peacock and the NBC Sports app. CBS will provide coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, which will also stream on Paramount+. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will offer live access to marquee and featured groups, as well as certain holes, Thursday through Sunday.

For more information about the Travelers Championship, visit TravelersChampionship.com or follow the tournament on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

