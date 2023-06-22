CHATSWORTH, CA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc.(“CTi” or the “Company”) ( CVAT ), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to invite you to join its investor conference call to discuss the merger with Eagle Ford Silica Sand, LLC. on Thursday June 22, 2023, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.



Event: Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Merger Conference Call

When: 1:30 PM PT, on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Dial #: 1-530-399-4100. Access code: 664277#

Hosts: Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. and Ignacio Martinez, President of Eagle Ford Silica Sand, LLC



About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com.

About Eagle Ford Silica Sand, LLC.

The company produces high quality frac sand for the Eagle Ford region’s oil and gas production industry in South Texas. At a production capacity of up to 8,000 metric tons per day of frac sand, our customers enjoy a high degree of reliability that our frac sand is readily available. Our plant’s close proximity to the Eagle Ford oil and gas production region enables our customers a significant reduction in logistical expenses.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

[email protected]