The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DZS investors have until August 14, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased DZS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 14, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased DZS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

