Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris,” or “the Company”) ( VTRS). The lawsuit alleges Viatris made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

If you bought shares of Viatris between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/viatris/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 14, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content. 

Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
[email protected]

