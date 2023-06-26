NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DZS Inc. ("DZS" or the "Company") ( DZSI) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DZS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dzs-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40989&wire=3

DZSI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DZS during the relevant time frame, you have until August 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

