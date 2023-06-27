NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) ( NVCR) between January 5, 2023 to June 5, 2023, inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit William E. Bazzelle, Sr. v. NovoCure Limited, et al (Case No. 1:23-cv-05146) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/novocure-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy; (ii) as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s regulatory prospects and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in NovoCure securities, you have until August 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

