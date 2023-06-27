RENO, Nev., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to live in its Cantaro and Latigo luxury home communities in the Rancharrah master plan in Reno, Nevada. Cantaro and Latigo by Toll Brothers offer the ultimate in luxury and convenience, providing home buyers the unique opportunity to live in a beautiful home in a prestigious location in the heart of Reno.



The Cantaro and Latigo communities blend luxury living by Toll Brothers with the many benefits of living within the legendary Rancharrah Estate—a prestigious 141-acre, staff-gated community that sits on the cross-section of the best of Reno-Tahoe. Home buyers will experience distinctive home designs, exceptional lifestyle options, and access to upscale amenities.

Single-family homes by Toll Brothers at Rancharrah offer one or two-story floor plan designs, 2 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages, and range from 1,808 to 4,601+ square feet of luxury living space. Home prices start in the mid-$900,000s.





“Toll Brothers sets the standard for quality and luxury in Northern Nevada with award-winning home designs and stunning communities in exclusive locations,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “We invite home buyers to explore our final homes at Cantaro and Latigo at Rancharrah, representing the last chance to buy a new home in these luxury communities.”

The Rancharrah master-planned community embraces a rich history and offers homeowners boutique shopping, fine dining, private access to the 56-acre Bartley Ranch Park, a fitness center, pool, full-service spa, and the members-only Club at Rancharrah. Residents will experience life in this one-of-a-kind setting in a prestigious location that offers relaxation and recreation.





With limited opportunities remaining, interested home buyers are invited to contact a Toll Brothers Sales Consultant and schedule an appointment to tour the Cantaro or Latigo at Rancharrah communities. Both communities are currently open for sale by appointment only. For more information on Cantaro and Latigo at Rancharrah and other Toll Brothers communities in Reno, visit TollBrothers.com/Reno or call or call 855-400-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

