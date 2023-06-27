ATLANTA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley,” or the “Company”) (: WLY) complied with federal securities laws. On June 15, 2023, the Company announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, noting that the results were affected by “soft demand in education and lower than expected publishing volume in Research, most notably from the Hindawi special issues publishing pause.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Wiley stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/wiley/ to discuss your legal rights.