21 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

"With the knowledge from pharmacogenomics, we were able to get my medication therapy to a very good point, without the negative side effects. It's made a big difference for me, my lifestyle, and how I feel on a daily basis." Sara Brown Director, Commercial Operations Employer Population Health

Quest employees are among the first to benefit from newly developed testing.

Tailoring treatment to the individual

Quest collaborated with Coriell Life Sciences to offer select medical plan members pharmacogenomics testing services indicating how specific genes and their variations impact a person's response to medications. This testing provides actionable clinical recommendations and medication management plans specific to and customized for each patient.

This voluntary no-cost DNA testing program analyzes an individual's DNA via an at-home saliva collection kit that is tested by Quest. Test results are analyzed to assess whether the patient's current medications are most effective for that individual. Employees receive a thorough report, outlining the results and providing recommendations that they can discuss with their doctors. The results can improve medication effectiveness and safety, reduce adverse effects, and help find the right medication and dosage.

An employee's story

Sara Brown, Director, Commercial Operations, Employer Population Health, found that she was experiencing increasing flare-ups while taking several prescriptions for her rheumatoid arthritis. She sent in a sample of her DNA to have it analyzed and then worked with her physician and pharmacist to adjust her medication plan based on the results of the pharmacogenomic testing results.

COVID-19 testing for Quest employees

Quest offered COVID-19 serology testing to all employees as a no-cost, voluntary option.

We offered both spike protein and nucleocapsid antibody testing (ie, testing to detect antibodies to specific virus spike proteins and to the nucleocapsid protein of the COVID-19 virus) as part of this innovative program as we were learning more about the virus and best practices for mitigating infection and transmission. Approximately 80% of Quest Blueprint for Wellness participants opted in for testing.

Serology tests detect antibodies made when an individual has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or vaccinated. Serology testing indicates whether an individual has previously been infected, but does not determine whether one is actively infected with or has recovered from the virus.

Serology testing is appropriate for individuals who are asymptomatic to determine whether they have been infected. Those who elect to participate should continue to adhere to safety guidelines, regardless of result.

COVID-19 antibody testing is free for all Quest employees through our special Employee Testing Program. This is regardless of whether employees are on the Quest medical plan.

