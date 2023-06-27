Albany International Is Excited to Deliver Its Advanced 3D Woven Rib to the Airbus Wing of Tomorrow Program

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) announced today that its subsidiary Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) recently delivered the first components it is producing for the Airbus Wing of Tomorrow Wing Box Assembly demonstrator program. AEC’s collaboration with Airbus represents an important part of its strategic efforts aimed at developing high volume industrialized and sustainable manufacturing technologies for next generation Airbus aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616743120/en/

Airbus_WoT_Graphic.jpg

Next Generation Airbus Composite Wing and Ribs (Graphic: Business Wire)

During the last 3 years, AEC has been collaborating with Airbus on a number of government supported R&D programmes such as the Wing of Tomorrow and Clean Aviation. AEC applied its innovative 3D woven technology to this important wing application, which along with its proven industrialized capabilities in high-rate RTM processing, will produce high tolerance integrated parts such as wing ribs targeting cost / weight / performance benefit in next generation aircraft.

Brent Stevenson, AEC’s SVP of Research and Technology commented: "Advances in digitalization together with composite manufacturing innovations are demonstrating cost effective and higher-rate with reduced waste and energy consumption to produce next generation sustainable and lightweight composites products."

Greg Harwell, AEC President added: “We are proud and excited to be working with Airbus to deliver lightweight and high-performing composite wing components that contribute to the extremely important sustainability goals of the aerospace industry. By developing composite manufacturing technologies capable of reducing factory footprint, capital equipment and production costs while supporting future rate, weight, and performance goals provides an excellent platform to execute our mission to be a partner of choice to the aerospace OEMs and Tier 1s.”

About Albany Engineered Composites

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) designs and manufactures advanced engineered composite components for engine and airframe applications for commercial and military aircraft, missiles and unmanned vehicles, and for renewable energy creation and distribution. AEC’s specialty composite solutions enable current and next-generation aircraft to perform better while being more fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.albint.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230616743120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616743120/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.