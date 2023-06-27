Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NovoCure securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 18, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs.

On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

The complaint asserts that the defendants engaged in false and/or deceptive statements and/or omitted important information, claiming the following: (1) The Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, which involved a relatively small percentage of participants who were receiving standard of care therapy; (2) Consequently, the reliability of the data in demonstrating clinical efficacy was significantly compromised; (3) The disclosure of this information had a reasonable likelihood of negatively affecting the Company’s regulatory prospects and overall operations; (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements made during the relevant times were materially false and misleading.

The allegations suggest that the defendants misrepresented the LUNAR study data and its impact, leading to potential negative consequences for the Company’s regulatory prospects and operations.

