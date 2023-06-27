Magnite Announces Broad Support for ClearLine From A&E Networks, AMC Networks, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Digital, Nine, and Warner Bros. Discovery

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New Ad Agency Partners Including GSD&M, Horizon Media, Omnicom Media Group Germany, and Stagwell Brand X Performance Network Are Leveraging ClearLine to Buy Premium Streaming Inventory

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, today announced wider adoption of its ClearLine solution by streaming TV media owners and advertising agencies. ClearLine is an ad server-agnostic solution that provides agencies with direct access to premium video inventory on Magnite’s platforms.

“Following our recent launch of ClearLine, we’ve been encouraged by the level of interest and adoption across the industry,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “While the underlying technology is critical, Magnite’s unparalleled relationships with the largest media owners in premium video are what differentiates ClearLine and make this offering so unique.”

As a result of Magnite’s extensive relationships with streaming TV media owners, agencies can utilize ClearLine to buy inventory from suppliers, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Digital, and Warner Bros. Discovery, in addition to launch partners LG Ad Solutions and VIZIO. Magnite’s supply footprint spans 80+ million CTV households in the US, accounting for 90% of ad-supported CTV viewers in the country.

“We are excited to partner with Magnite’s innovative ClearLine solution to expand the way media owners and advertisers can work together. In addition to paving a direct path between media budgets and streaming inventory, ClearLine opens up a multitude of data enablement opportunities that we are eager to explore,” said Jim Keller, EVP, Digital Advertising Sales and Advanced Advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The streaming TV ecosystem is notoriously fragmented which can be challenging for both media owners and advertisers. ClearLine is an opportunity to help address that fragmentation and increase collaboration by creating a more frictionless track between buyers and sellers. This is a positive outcome for all parties and we look forward to working closely with Magnite to make this a reality,” said Matt Jamison, Head of Ad Sales Partnerships at DIRECTV Advertising.

“We work closely with the Magnite team to provide advertisers with streamlined access to video audiences, and we continuously look to leverage the power of transparency to make these connections more seamless. Through centralization, FOX Digital has unified our CTV scale and simplified the buying process for our partners,” said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation at Fox Corporation. “We are excited to be involved with ClearLine, further helping navigate industry headwinds into an opportunity for increased collaboration."

Along with launch partners GroupM, Camelot and MiQ, additional ad agencies are adopting ClearLine, including GSD&M, Horizon Media, and Stagwell Brand X Performance Network.

“We welcome innovation in the media buying supply chain that brings our clients closer to high-quality ad inventory. ClearLine is a promising step in the right direction in terms of optimizing supply paths for video campaigns,” said Tom Grant, SVP Group Director, Investment Operations at Havas Media.

“The buying efficiency that ClearLine offers coupled with Magnite’s expansive streaming video footprint across premium publishers directs more dollars to high quality working media. This ultimately helps our clients get more from their ad spend,” said Alexander Stone SVP, Advanced Video & Agency Partnerships at Horizon Media.

ClearLine has also gained support from international media owners and agencies including Australia’s market-leading broadcast and streaming media company Nine and Omnicom Media Group Germany.

“At Nine we strive to provide our brand partners with the best technological opportunities to communicate with our audiences. ClearLine represents an innovative progression in the Magnite offering. Nine has worked closely with Magnite over many years, and we are interested in working with our clients to best utilize these developments as applicable,” said Jordan King, Director of Programmatic & Digital Sales at Nine.

“We are excited to work closely with Magnite to explore how ClearLine can help us activate video campaigns across all screens in a more efficient manner. We hope this solution can enhance our buying efficiency as a complement to our existing DSP relationships,” said René Hartwig, Managing Partner, ppa. at Omnicom Media Group Germany and Managing Director at MPX.

About Magnite
We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:
Charlstie Veith
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Nick Kormeluk
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MDgyNiM1NjU0NDk0IzIwMTc0MzE=
Magnite-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.