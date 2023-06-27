GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)( FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, June 20, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present an abstract at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®, MDS Congress, in Copenhagen, Denmark from August 27-31, 2023. The abstract "Results from IRL790C005 - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Study Evaluating the Efficacy of Mesdopetam on Daily On-Time without Troublesome Dyskinesia in Patients with Parkinson's Disease" will be presented by Joakim Tedroff, Chief Medical Officer at IRLAB.

The abstract titled "Results from IRL790C005 - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Study Evaluating the Efficacy of Mesdopetam on Daily On-Time without Troublesome Dyskinesia in Patients with Parkinson's Disease", was authored by Angelo Antonini at the Department of Neuroscience, Padua University; Susanna Waters, Clas Sonesson, Johanna Landström, Nicholas Waters and Joakim Tedroff at Integrative Research Laboratories Sweden AB (IRLAB).

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) gathers thousands of the field's clinicians, researchers, trainees and industry supporters with an interest in the current research and approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders on an annual basis at its International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®. The purpose of the MDS International Congress is to share ideas, encourage interest among all those involved in the care and research of movement disorders, to participate in the activities of MDS, and to advance the related clinical and scientific discipline.

Details of the poster presentation:

Abstract Title: Results from IRL790C005 - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Study Evaluating the Efficacy of Mesdopetam on Daily On-Time without Troublesome Dyskinesia in Patients with Parkinson's Disease

Abstract Number: 22

Abstract Category: Parkinson's Disease: Clinical Trials

Presentation Date: Monday, August 28

Presentation Time: 13:00 - 15:00

Poster Hall: Exhibition Hall

All accepted abstracts will be published in an online supplement to Movement Disorders, the official journal of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society, and in the searchable MDS abstract website, mdsabstracts.org on August 27, 2023, 08:00 CEST.

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, is the company's most advanced program and was licensed to Ipsen in 2021. A second candidate, pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

