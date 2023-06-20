'Hyundai Motor Way' Sets Course for Accelerated Electrification and Future Mobility Goals at 2023 CEO Investor Day

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023

  • Hyundai Motor shares mid- to long-term business and financial plans based on 'Hyundai Motor Way' strategy

  • Hyundai Motor to boost its annual EV sales goal to 2 million units by 2030

  • Company to accelerate its transition toward becoming a smart mobility solution provider by investing KRW 109.4 trillion over the next 10 years

    -- KRW 35.8 trillion to go toward electrification, including KRW 9.5 trillion for battery development and the remainder funding development of a next-generation modular architecture for EVs and increased EV production capacity
  • Hyundai Motor outlines a blueprint for its strategy:

-- Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA): to develop IMA for its next-generation EV-dedicated platform, which will replace the current E-GMP EV platform
-- EV production: to expand EV production and optimize capacity, not only building new EV factories but also utilizing existing ICE plants to reduce costs and time
-- Battery: to strengthen the overall value chain for battery, including stable procurement of battery materials, design capability, and next-generation batteries
-- Future businesses: to continue working with strategic partners to advance plans for autonomous driving, software, robotics, advanced air mobility and hydrogen

  • Based on the newly introduced strategy, the company will build on its heritage and successfully transition to electrification

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company hosted '2023 CEO Investor Day' in Seoul today, unveiling its visionary mid-to long-term business strategies and financial plans. With the aim of actively leveraging its knowledge and heritage of innovation from internal combustion engine vehicles, the company is committed to a successful transition to the electrification era through its newly introduced strategy, 'Hyundai Motor Way.'

1.jpg

The company will implement this strategy and accelerate its transition toward becoming a smart mobility solution provider by securing a large-scale investment of KRW 109.4 trillion over the next 10 years, including KRW 35.8 trillion for electrification over the next decade. The company aims for 2 million units in annual EV sales by 2030.

The key parts of the strategy include introducing a next-generation modular architecture for EVs, strengthening EV production capacity, battery development capabilities and future businesses, including autonomous driving, hydrogen, robotics and advanced air mobility.

Hyundai Motor is leveraging its heritage of innovation and knowledge accumulated over a long period of time as a traditional vehicle manufacturer amidst seismic change in the industry with competition intensifying in a bid for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The company announced that it will achieve a successful transition to electrification by efficiently and effectively leveraging its long experience in vehicle production and sales.

"The value of cultivating human-centered innovation by further developing technology inherited from the past is the distinct heritage that a company with a rich legacy can provide," said President and CEO Chang. "As it originated from Pony, the IONIQ 5 N—a high-performance EV scheduled for unveiling in July—will embrace and carry forward the enduring heritage of Hyundai Motor Company."

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN33647&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-way-sets-course-for-accelerated-electrification-and-future-mobility-goals-at-2023-ceo-investor-day-301855013.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN33647&Transmission_Id=202306200300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN33647&DateId=20230620
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.