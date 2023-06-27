FTI Consulting Expands Office of the CFO Solutions Practice with Launch of Dedicated Offering in EMEA

8 hours ago
LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting (: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its capabilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) with the launch of a dedicated Office of the CFO Solutions practice in the region. The EMEA team will provide a suite of services to help chief financial officers (“CFOs”) and finance leaders navigate the evolving responsibilities and opportunities of the CFO and finance function.

“CFOs around the globe continue to face increasing demands and are relied upon to create sustainable value for their organizations,” said Gina Gutzeit, Global Leader of the Office of the CFO Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “The expansion of our services across EMEA is a testament to our commitment to helping finance executives succeed in their roles and enhance the performance of finance and accounting functions.”

The practice comprises a dedicated team of senior finance professionals with deep functional expertise and a presence across EMEA. The EMEA practice works with and strengthens the capabilities of the firm’s leading Office of the CFO Solutions team in the United States, as FTI Consulting’s “finance centre of excellence”. The firm’s CFO clients will be supported through a range of services, including:

  • Finance operations and technology: accounting and financial reporting, finance transformation, technology and data management, and interim management
  • Cash, cost and capital management: treasury and cash flow, cost optimisation and working capital improvement
  • Strategy and planning: planning and performance management, finance function strategy and operating model, strategic initiatives and event readiness

“Expanding our dedicated CFO advisory capabilities across EMEA will ensure that we continue to build on our ability to provide clients with tailored solutions that support the evolving risk, compliance and governance responsibilities that are now within the CFO’s remit,” added Diederick van der Plas, EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Drawing on our deep multidisciplinary expertise, particularly in relation to crisis and transformations, our goal as trusted advisors is to deliver impactful solutions that help to lighten the burden of today’s CFO while improving transparency in their businesses.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,700 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
[email protected]

