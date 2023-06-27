PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a leader in industrial lasers, today introduced the PowerLine PS 30 picosecond laser markers for corrosion-resistant black marking and precision micromachining in medical device manufacturing.



The growing requirement for permanent black marking on medical devices that is unaffected by passivation and autoclave cycling is driving the demand for laser technology that is efficient, reliable, and cost-effective. The PowerLine PS 30, with its high average power, performs black marking and micromachining tasks rapidly, greatly improving production throughput and cost of ownership while maintaining very high reliability.

“Traceability in medical device manufacturing is critical, which is why black marking must meet stringent requirements for readability and durability,” said Dr. Alexander Roth, Vice President and Managing Director, Laser Systems Business Unit. “Using laser technology for marking and micromachining enables production scaling while maintaining a high level of quality when volumes are growing rapidly. The PowerLine PS 30 provides customers with a quick return on investment. Furthermore, the subsystem is extremely simple to integrate and operate, which enables our customers to maximize labor efficiency.”

For customers looking for a turnkey solution, the PowerLine PS 30 can be integrated in the ExactMark 230 USP system. The new Laser FrameWork software suite seamlessly integrates vision, mark verification, and other processes into one intuitive user interface. The software interface enables faster job setup, higher operator productivity, and fewer production errors, which are all achieved with minimal operator training.

The Laser FrameWork software includes several powerful utilities, including PartVision, an embedded machine vision capability. PartVision eliminates the cost of custom fixtures and reduces time between production changeovers, thanks to its ability to automatically locate parts and adjust machine operation as necessary to ensure that laser marks or other features are placed correctly and precisely. It can also acquire post-processing images for content verification, quality control, and traceability.

Coherent supports its customers through customized service agreements that are backed by a global service network staffed with factory-trained service engineers. Through Coherent Labs, Coherent collaborates with its customers to anticipate and solve their most difficult manufacturing challenges.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

