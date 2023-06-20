Air Algérie Orders Eight Boeing 737 MAX Jets, Commits To Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

- Algerian flag carrier to deploy 737-9 on short- and medium-haul routes

- 737-800 BCF positioned to meet growing air cargo demand

PR Newswire

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Algérie today confirmed an order for eight fuel-efficient 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show. The Algerian flag carrier also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to meet increasing cargo demand in the region.

"This order will contribute to the development of the Air Algérie fleet," said Yacine Benslimane, general manager of Air Algérie. "This acquisition is part of Air Algérie's fleet extension strategy through the purchase of new aircraft."

Air Algérie operates a single-aisle fleet of more than 30 737-500, 737-600 and 737-800 jets. Adding the 737-9 allows the airline to carry more passengers, increasing profitability within its network. With added capacity and increased profitability, the 737-9 is designed to serve 193 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

"The 737-9 is ideally suited for Air Algérie's regional network, providing it with additional capacity and flexibility to operate seamlessly with its existing 737 fleet," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "In addition, the highly reliable and capable 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters will enable Air Algerie to capture growing cargo opportunities, expanding beyond its passenger business."

This 737-9 order was unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

The 737 MAX airplane family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions 20% compared to airplanes it replaces.

Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes, reflecting the value of the family's versatility and commonality.

The 737-800BCF carries more payload (up to 23.9 tonnes) and offers more range (2,025 nautical miles) than previous standard-body freighters. Global customers have placed more than 250 orders and commitments for the 737-800 BCF.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

