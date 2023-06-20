PR Newswire

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded a grant from Innovate UK for the advances in the Landing for A New Decade One (LANDOne) program. In support of industry trends towards a more electric aircraft, TRIUMPH will develop key enabling technologies for the next generation of electro-mechanical actuation for commercial aircraft landing gear applications. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in the United Kingdom with support from TRIUMPH's US-based engineers. This multi-year investment will leverage TRIUMPH's existing technical capabilities in this area and help position both companies for future aircraft.

"On the LANDOne project, TRIUMPH is aligned with our customer's operational performance goals, while expanding its capabilities to develop future products," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "The advanced technology developed on this project will increase confidence in an all-electric solution to landing gear actuation while fulfilling the demanding safety and durability requirements of this application."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-awarded-landing-gear-development-program-from-innovate-uk-301854574.html

SOURCE Triumph Group